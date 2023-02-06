Payton is back in the NFL and there is nothing better than a head coach saying interesting things before the start of the 2023 NFL season, Payton said on a recent TV show who was the best college quarterback for him.

Sean Payton reveals who was the best college quarterback he evaluated

Sean Payton is back in the NFL as head coach, this time the Denver Broncos are the lucky ones to have a top notch head coach like Payton.

Before joining the Broncos he managed the New Orleans Saints for a little over a decade and during that time he won a Super Bowl.

Obviously the Broncos need a new head coach and it will be a good combination between a Quarterback (Russell Wilson) and a Head coach both with Super Bowl rings.

Who was the best college quarterback for Sean Payton?

Payton said on a recent TV show that Patrick Mahomes is the best college quarterback referring to the evaluations on the Chiefs' quarterback: "Patrick Mahomes was the best college quarterback that I had ever evaluated."

The last time Payton led a team to a Super Bowl was in the 2009 season, he won that year as Saints head coach. In addition, Payton had 9 playoff appearances with the Saints from 2006 to 2020.