Sean Payton is back in the NFL as head coach, this time the Denver Broncos are the lucky ones to have a top notch head coach like Payton.
Before joining the Broncos he managed the New Orleans Saints for a little over a decade and during that time he won a Super Bowl.
Obviously the Broncos need a new head coach and it will be a good combination between a Quarterback (Russell Wilson) and a Head coach both with Super Bowl rings.
Who was the best college quarterback for Sean Payton?
Payton said on a recent TV show that Patrick Mahomes is the best college quarterback referring to the evaluations on the Chiefs' quarterback: "Patrick Mahomes was the best college quarterback that I had ever evaluated."
The last time Payton led a team to a Super Bowl was in the 2009 season, he won that year as Saints head coach. In addition, Payton had 9 playoff appearances with the Saints from 2006 to 2020.