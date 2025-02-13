Where to watch AZ vs Galatasaray live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

AZ and Galatasaray will face against each other in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Here’s a breakdown for fans in the USA, covering the kickoff time and comprehensive broadcast details, including TV and streaming options.

[Watch AZ vs Galatasaray online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Galatasaray had had a strong start to their Europa League campaign but faltered down the stretch, forcing them to navigate this previous stage instead of getting a direct spot in the round of 16.

The Turkish Super Lig leaders remain favorites to advance to the final 16, but they’ll need to prove it against AZ. Despite not producing standout results, AZ has been solid throughout the tournament and could pose a serious challenge to Galatasaray as slight underdogs in this matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the AZ vs Galatasaray match be played?

AZ will take on Galatasaray this Thursday, February 13, for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ernest Poku of AZ Alkmaar – Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Advertisement

AZ vs Galatasaray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch AZ vs Galatasaray in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between AZ and Galatasaray match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.