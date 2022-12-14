The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers on Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will take place at Lumen Field, in Seattle, Washington. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

The Seattle Seahawks will play vs the San Francisco 49ers on Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season. This clash will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle have been exceeding expectations the whole season with Geno Smith at quarterback. But that took a hit last week when they were hosting the Carolina Panthers. What should have been a victory to establish the Seahawks as a playoff team ended up being a disappointing loss that has them at 7-6. They will be pressed to get a win if they want to have a chance in the NFC West.

San Francisco have one of the most talented rosters throughout the NFL. That was shown in their last game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although it was the first career start for rookie Brock Purdy replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, they beat Tom Brady 35-7 with a perfect plan to be 9-4. In this match the 49ers will not have WR Deebo Samuel following his injury against the Bucs.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Kick-Off Time

The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers will clash on Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season this Thursday, December 15 at Lumen Field, in Seattle, Washington.

Australia: 12:15 AM (December 16)

Canada: 8:15 PM

China: 9:15 AM (December 16)

Germany: 2:15 AM (December 16)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (December 16)

Mexico: 7:15 PM

UK: 1:15 AM (December 16)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: FuboTV (free trial), Amazon Prime Video.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as an even game with the San Francisco 49ers favored by 3.5 points. According to BetMGM, the San Francisco 49ers are at -105 to cover the spread or -182 for a win by any score. The Seattle Seahawks are at -115 against the spread or +150 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 43 points, with both being at -110.

