Head coaches who make it to the Super Bowl often have previous coaching experience on other teams where they failed to accomplish the same feat, but some are fortunate to coach a team during their first or early season.

Experience in the NFL is a determining factor for a head coach, the more experience an aspiring head coach has, the bigger his chance of winning the job in an interview for a vacant head coaching position.

Few are the head coaches who have been hired before the age of 40, much less think that a young head coach wins a Super Bowl in his early season with a franchise, but there are coaches who have come close to breaking the record that someone currently holds.

The first head coach to win a Super Bowl was Vince Lombardi, he was a 44-year-old veteran. The following season he won the Super Bowl again with the Packers. Many head coaches of the 20th century were men 40-50+ years old on average.

Who is the youngest coach to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Mike Tomlin is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl and the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the achievement he got with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008 in his second season as head coach under Ben Roethlisberger. Two seasons later he and the Steelers lost in Super Bowl XLV against the Packers.

Tomlin's seasons with the Steelers have been good, 10 appearances in the playoffs with two conference championships, in addition to multiple awards as head coach of the Steelers. So far Tomlin is 154–85–2 (.643) in the regular season and 8–9 (.471) in the playoffs.