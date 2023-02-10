The Philadelphia Eagles play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Read here to check out how long will the game last and when does it end.

The Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl for a third time in a span of only four years. Kansas City had another remarkable season with a 14-3 record and, during the NFL playoffs, they eliminated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. They could become a dynasty.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were the best team in the NFC after a 14-3 record to clinch the No.1 seed and absolutely dominated the Giants in the Divisional round of the playoffs. During the NFC Championship game, Philadelphia took advantage of the injuries suffered by Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson at the quarterback position to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

So, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the line. Read here to find out how long does the Super Bowl will really last and at what time does it end.

Super Bowl 2023: How long does it last?

The Super Bowl usually lasts four hours. It's important to remember that this is not a traditional NFL game. During the last decades, the Super Bowl has been one of the most watched events in the United States. This is a special date not only for NFL fans, but also for people who just tune in for the halftime show or maybe to see a long awaited TV commercial.

That's why everyhting is a little bit longer than in a regular season game. Since it's the biggest sports event of the year in the US, we have more TV commercials, a larger protocol prior to the game, and, of course, a spectacular halftime show. All these ingredients add up to how long does the Super Bowl last.

Super Bowl LVII kickoff is scheduled at 6:30 PM (ET). A regular season game at least has a duration of three hours. If there's overtime or a lot of scoring possesions, it could go up to four hours. So, in the case of the Super Bowl, four hours is the average time. However, there are always a lot of factors to consider.

For example, Super Bowl XLVII was the longest ever because of a power outage at the Superdome in the New Orleans. After a 34-minute pause, the game lasted a total of 4 hours and 14 minutes. If we analyze the recent games for the title, the exact time for Super Bowl to end could be approximately at 10:30 PM (ET). Four hours is always the estimated time.