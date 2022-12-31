Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Carolina Panthers at the Raymond James Stadium for the Week 17 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will face-off in a Week 17 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on January 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM (ET). The Bucs and Panthers will have the first place in the NFC South on the line. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bucs took advantage of the golden opportunity they were given last Sunday. The win over the Cardinals to improve their record to 7-8 took them almost to the NFL Playoffs. With the one-game advantage in the NFC South, the team managed by Todd Bowles depend only on themselves to make it.

The end of the season for the Panthers has been crazy. From not having good chances to being two wins away from making the NFL Playoffs, the team managed by Steven Wilks will have their last two matchups of the 2022 NFL Regular Season to risk it all.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Kick-Off Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will play against each other in a Week 17 matchup of the 2022 NFL Regular Season on January 1, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Australia: 4:00 AM (AEDT) January 2, 2023

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) January 2, 2023

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming via the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is Paramount+.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Predictions And Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022 NFL Regular Season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with -200 odds, while the Carolina Panthers have +165 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 40.5 points with -110 odds for this huge game of the NFL Week 17.

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers -200 Totals 40.5 / -110 Carolina Panthers +165

* Odds via BetMGM

