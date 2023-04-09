Odell Beckham Jr. will return for the 2023 NFL season. The wide receiver got tired of waiting for Aaron Rodgers to be traded to the New York Jets, so he decided to sign with a surprising AFC team.

One of the best free agents available has already found a team. After not playing the 2022 campaign, Odell Beckham Jr. was looking for a suitable landing spot this year, returning to football after a tough ACL injury.

Multiple teams were interested in the Super Bowl LVI champion. Even though everyone thought he would land with the Jets, an unexpected AFC squad won the competition and signed the wide receiver with an astonishing deal.

Not Jets: Odell Beckham Jr. signs with a surprising AFC team

The Jets were seen as the most likely landing spot for Beckham Jr. The wide receiver wanted to play alongside Aaron Rodgers, but the quarterback has not been traded yet and Odell got tired of waiting.

Even though reports said he was going to meet with the Jets on Monday, the wide receiver had enough and signed with another team. The Baltimore Ravens added Odell Beckham Jr. in a very unexpected and surprising move.

Recently, the Ravens entered the race for Beckham Jr.'s services. They wanted to make Lamar Jackson feel more comfortable by giving him a top wide receiver, and the free agent was the best option.

According to NFL Media, OBJ has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. This contract reportedly includes a $13.835 million bonus for signing, a $1.165 million base salary and $3 million more in incentives.