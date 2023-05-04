The Tennessee Titans took one of the best offensive linemen in the class, but his pre-draft visits weren’t all good. Here’s is what Peter Skoronski said about a strange interview he had.

There was a lot of speculation around the Tennessee Titans before the NFL Draft. They seemed to be a top candidate to make a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to draft C.J. Stroud, although that plan didn’t work because the Houston Texans took him at 2.

Stroud was probably the only prospect they liked that much aside of Bryce Young given they didn’t try to go for Anthony Richardson. Instead, it was an AFC South opponent like the Indianapolis Colts the franchise that got him.

Tennessee ended up taking a signal-caller in Will Levis, but that didn’t happen in the first round. The choice with their original selection was Peter Skoronski. It was a good pick for them despite not everyone felt comfortable taking him based on what the player said about the NFL Scouting Combine.

Peter Skoronski opens up on his pre-draft process

The Titans picked Skoronski with the 11th overall pick to improve their offensive line. There were some concerns regarding his arm length, which could mean he may have to transition from tackle to guard. Those things are usually discussed during the interviews at the Combine, although there was one episode that stood out for the player.

Skoronski mentioned his encounter with Arthur Smith as a noticeable one. “The head coach was on me the second I got in there. I was giving them generic answers to their questions, and he said, ‘You’re really boring me right now. Your answers are so boring.’ The whole meeting, he kept looking at his computer. I was kind of laughing to myself and said, ‘Sorry, I don’t know what you want me to do. I’m answering you honestly’”, Skoronski said about the coach of the Atlanta Falcons according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic.