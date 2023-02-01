Tom Brady's retirement will produce a significant change at the Buccaneers, since Tampa Bay will have to figure out how to replace the GOAT. Check out here who is Kyle Trask, the Bucs backup quarterback.

This time it's for real. Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL, clarifying he will not change his mind like he did last year, when he ultimately came back for another season with the Buccaneers.

His final season in Tampa Bay didn't go according to plan — the Bucs finished the regular season with a losing record, being eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round — but his legacy is still untouchable.

Brady's departure will not only make an impact on the Bucs' salary cap situation, but it will also leave a huge hole at the quarterback position. With the GOAT gone, many wonder who is the Buccaneers backup QB, Kyle Trask.

How old is Kyle Trask?

Born on March 6, 1998, Kyle Trask is 24 years old (he will turn 25 in 2023). Selected with the pick 64 in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers, Trask could be taking over for Brady in 2023 since the team doesn't have much cap space to land a big contract.

How tall is Kyle Trask and how much does he weigh?

Trask is 6 feet 5 inches tall (1.96 m), while he weighs 236 lb (107 kg). After attending Manvel High School in Texas, he committed to the University of Florida to play for the Gators.

Kyle Trask's college career & stats

It took a while for Trask to see the field. Being redshirted in his freshman year, an injury also kept him on the sidelines in his sophomore season. After limited snaps in 2018, Trask took over for the injured Feleipe Franks in 2019. 2020 was his breakout year, as Trask broke multiple records and ended up being a Heisman Trophy Finalist. In the end, Trask finished his college career with 7,386 passing yards, along with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Kyle Trask's contract with the Buccaneers

According to Spotrac, Kyle Trask signed a four-year, $5.5 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2021. Trask will be due $1.16 million in 2023, carrying a cap hit of $1.5m. Since the Bucs are already over the cap, they may try their luck with the third-year QB in the 2023 season.