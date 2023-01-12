Tyler Huntley was the big surprise for the Baltimore Ravens in the end of the2022 NFL season. In this article you'll find more abouthim such as his age, height, contract, career stats and social media.

The 2022 NFL regular season ended differently for the Baltimore Ravens. They had to start Tyler Huntley as quarterback and fans have questions about him, so here's his profile regarding age, height, contract, career stats and social media.

The Baltimore Ravens will play the beginning of the postseason without Lamar Jackson. Their star quarterback is injured, so he missed some games of the regular season and left his place to Tyler Huntley.

In his third year with the Ravens, Huntley will start in the Wild Card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's more information about this young quarterback so you get to know him better.

How old is Tyler Huntley?

Tyler Huntley was born on February 3, 1998, so he is currently 24 years old. His place of birth was Dania, Florida, USA.

How tall is Tyler Huntley?

Huntley is 6’1” (1.85 m) and he weights around 196 lbs (around 88 kg).

What is Tyler Huntley's contract?

As he was an undrafted player in 2020, the Baltimore Ravens didn't gave him the 4-year rookie contract. Huntley has been with them for three years and in 2022 he signed a 1-year deal for $895,000.

What are Tyler Huntley's career stats?

Tyler Huntley has played 15 games with the Baltimore Ravens with a 7-8 record. He has completed 200 passes out of 305 attempts, with 1,754 yards, 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Does Tyler Huntley have any social media?

You can find Tyler Huntley on Twitter as @@_SNOOP1 and on Instagram as @_theonlysnoop, both are his official accounts.