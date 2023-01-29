The Bengals aren't favorites to win but last season they weren't favorites either and they won against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check here the scenario for this game.

What happens if Cincinnati Bengals win over Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship game?

The Cincinnati Bengals don't have Super Bowl rings, but so far they have played and lost in a Super Bowl three times, the first time being in 1981.

Click here to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs online free

But the franchise is playing better than ever with Joe Burrow winning a recent conference title in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs. This time things could be easier for the Bengals since Patrick still hasn't recovered from his ankle injury.

The Bengals lost last season's Super Bowl to the Rams, but that didn't stop them from having another regular season top notch and going all the way to the AFC Championship game again against the Chiefs.

What happens if the Bengals win the 2023 AFC title against the Chiefs?

If the Cincinnati Bengals win the 2023 AFC title they will play in 2023 Super Bowl 57 against the NFC Champion which could be the 49ers or Eagles. Also, if the Bengals against the Chiefs that would be their fourth AFC title for the franchise since 1968.

The Bengals' offensive line is lethal, plus they won a regular season game against the Chiefs 27-24 at home. The regular season for the Bengals ended with a winning streak of eight perfect weeks.

Joe Burrow threw for 5 touchdowns during his 2021 postseason with a total of 1,105 yards, but during the 2022 postseason he has thrown less than half in passing yards after two games with just 451 yards and 3 touchdowns.