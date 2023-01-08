The Seahawks are fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt when they host the Los Angeles Rams. Read here to check out what happens if Seattle win in Week 18.

What happens if the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18?

After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, nobody expected to see the Seahawks fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for head coach Pete Carroll considering the franchise quarterback who led them to a Super Bowl victory was gone.

Nevertheless, Pete Carroll made a crucial decision. He gave the starting job to Geno Smith over Drew Lock and the offense just became an explosive threat. The former Jets' quarterback finally got redemption.

Now, with just one game remaining on the calendar, the Seahawks still have a chance to become the greatest surprise in the NFC. Read here to check out what happens if Seattle beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

Can the Seattle Seahawks still clinch a berth in the playoffs?

If the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams, two things would immediately happen. Seattle will remain alive in the playoff hunt for a Wild Card spot and, and as a consequence, the Detroit Lions would be officially eliminated.

Then, the future of the Seahwaks would be decided at Lambeau Field. If Seattle beat the Rams, they need a loss of the Packers at home against the Lions to be in the playoffs. The problem is that Detroit won't have much to play for at all if Seattle eliminate them with a win over Los Angeles.

If the Seahawks lose, they will be officially eliminated. There's no path to the NFL playoffs without a win at Lumen Field against the still reigning champions, Los Angeles Rams.