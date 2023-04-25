The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner and Will Levis is seen as one of the best quarterbacks of this year's class. Here's his complete profile, including age, height, eight, college stats, and social media.

Will Levis' talent has surprised everybody. After the NFL Combine, the quarterback visited several teams who are interested in him. Rumors say that the New England Patriots could be even considering a trade up to get him.

How old is Will Levis?

According to reports, this underdog quarterback could even be the first-overall pick , so here's more information about the former Kentucky player. Will he be able to steal that spot from

Will Levis was born on June 27, 1999, so he is currently 23 years old. His place of birth was Newton, Massachusetts, USA.

How tall is Will Levis?

Levis is 6’ 3’’ (1.90m) and he weights around 222 lbs (100 kg).

What are Will Levis's college stats?

Will Levis played for both Penn State and Kentucky, spending two years with each team. Overall, he completed 479 passes out of 738 attempts (64.9 average) for 5,876 yards, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Does Will Levis have any social media?

Will Levis appears on Twitter as @will_levis. You can find the quarterback on Instagram as @will_levis.