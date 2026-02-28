Aaron Rodgers could leave Steelers to join another team in blockbuster QB twist for 2026

Trending topics:
Aaron Rodgers once wanted Minnesota, and now the door could reopen. As the 42-year-old quarterback weighs retirement and free agency, the Vikings are quietly emerging as a fascinating alternative to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers could once again reshape the NFL landscape if he decides to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers and test free agency in 2026. At 42 years old, the quarterback is still contemplating retirement, but if he chooses to return for another season, the veteran will control his own destiny. As an unrestricted free agent, he would have the freedom to take as much time as he wants before making a final decision about where to play.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Vikings are a potential landing spot to watch. “If we go back to last year, he wanted to play in Minnesota. That’s the interesting one to me. I don’t know how Aaron Rodgers feels and I don’t know exactly how the Vikings feel. They didn’t want to do it last year because they were being protective of JJ McCarthy. Do they still feel the same way or is Aaron Rodgers more in the conversation?”

Rodgers’ age naturally raises questions about durability and long-term planning, but his experience and football IQ still make him an attractive short-term option for a Super Bowl contender. If the Steelers hesitate or pivot toward a younger direction, the door could open for another franchise ready to maximize a veteran window.

Advertisement

Could Minnesota Vikings sign Aaron Rodgers in 2026?

The Vikings’ previous hesitation centered on protecting the development of JJ McCarthy, but circumstances can change quickly in the NFL. If they believe their roster is ready to compete immediately, adding a proven quarterback like Rodgers, even for one season, could be viewed as a calculated risk worth taking.

Schefter also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers’ timeline and intentions. “Again, with the man of mystery, there are some real mysteries here as to exactly when is he going to announce what he’s doing. The feeling is he’ll be back. The feeling is it should be mid March. The feeling is it should be Pittsburgh. We don’t know exactly. I’m just telling you the general gist of what’s being said out there right now.”

Advertisement

Ultimately, everything hinges on Rodgers’ personal decision. Retirement remains firmly on the table, but if he opts to return, he holds all the leverage. Whether he stays in Pittsburgh or reignites talks with Minnesota, the veteran quarterback once again has the power to dictate one of the offseason’s biggest moves.

