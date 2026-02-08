Trending topics:
NFL

NFL Rumors: Vikings fans disheartened by latest update about Joe Burrow's future with Bengals

The Minnesota Vikings have generated considerable buzz with speculation surrounding the potential acquisition of a marquee player for the upcoming season, with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow emerging as a potential option.

By Santiago Tovar

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In recent weeks, speculation has swirled around a potential trade involving Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals‘ quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals’ star quarterback, sidelined last season due to injury, was rumored to be on the Vikings’ radar. However, recent reports have cast doubt on this possibility.

The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini reported that the Bengals have no intention of trading Burrow this year. Despite the Vikings’ reported interest, Cincinnati remains committed to Burrow for the upcoming season.

The Bengals’ failure to make the playoffs and Burrow’s vocal frustration with the team’s current situation have fueled trade rumors. These factors have contributed to the speculation about his possible departure from Cincinnati.

Nonetheless, Burrow and the Bengals are set to remain together at least through the end of the current season, which is expected to conclude with Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Both teams have already disclosed the latest injury reports for this pivotal matchup.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow’s performance last season

Despite the Vikings‘ interest in Burrow, it’s important to consider the impressive statistics he posted during the regular season, albeit in just eight games played. Here are Burrow’s stats from the past regular season:

Bengals secure key offensive coach to help maximize Joe Burrow and passing attack

see also

Bengals secure key offensive coach to help maximize Joe Burrow and passing attack

  • Passing Yards: 1,809
  • Passing Touchdowns: 17
  • Interceptions: 5
  • Completion Percentage: 66.8%
  • Passer Rating: 100.7
  • Rushing Yards: 41
With Russini’s report indicating Burrow’s staying put, the Vikings will need to explore other market options to enhance their roster for a potential comeback next season.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
