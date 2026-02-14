Aaron Rodgers could leave Steelers to take QB job with Super Bowl contender in 2026

The Steelers appear to have the edge to sign Aaron Rodgers again in 2026, but according to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Minnesota Vikings cannot be ruled out as an attractive option not only for the veteran, but also for other names such as Kyler Murray and Geno Smith.

“My sense right now from asking around is that all the top quarterbacks that will be or could be available, this is the place they want to go, Minnesota, because of what you have with Justin Jefferson and Kevin O’Connell. A lot of pieces in place.”

Last year, before he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers was linked to the Rams if Matthew Stafford retired and later to the Vikings because of his strong relationship with Kevin O’Connell. After J.J. McCarthy failed to meet expectations, anything is possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers has to choose next team for 2026

Even though Aaron Rodgers played with the Steelers during the 2025 season, the Minnesota Vikings have more playmakers on offense than Pittsburgh: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones, and T.J. Hockenson.

In fact, one of the Steelers’ biggest problems last year was the absence of a strong running game and the lack of production from their wide receivers. DK Metcalf did not meet expectations as WR1, while names like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson never established themselves as WR2.

Advertisement

Therefore, if O’Connell is really not convinced that McCarthy is ready to take the next step, a reunion with Aaron Rodgers would make sense. The veteran has shown that he can still lead a team in the playoffs, and surrounded by offensive stars plus Brian Flores’ strong defense, the Super Bowl could be possible away from Pittsburgh.

Advertisement