In the wake of Davante Adams’ comments about playing with another ‘Hall of Famer’ quarterback after moving to Las Vegas, Aaron Rodgers had a hilarious way to respond to his former teammate’s words.

In a shocking turn of events, star wide receiver Davante Adams forced his way out of the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason to join the Las Vegas Raiders, where he would reunite with college teammate Derek Carr.

Adams spent a prolific eight-year tenure at Lambeau Field, where he formed one of the feariest QB-WR duos in the league with Aaron Rodgers. However, after struggling to win a ring in Green Bay, he felt it was time to move on.

Though leaving the Packers seem to be a bold move from Adams, he insists in how much he believes in Carr. In fact, he seemed to suggest he’s a future Hall of Famer just like Rodgers – which sparked a hilarious reaction from the veteran signal-caller.

Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious jab at Davante Adams

“I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen (Lazard), it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot,” Aaron Rodgers told reporters in the first week of training camp.

Rodgers’ hilarious answer was directed at Adams, who had previously said he is transitioning from playing with one Hall of Famer quarterback to another, somehow putting Rodgers and Carr in the same tier:

“Any time you change QBs from hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” Adams said. “Both are great players and great to be around. I’m just enjoying that process and getting better myself. Trying to do as much as I can to help these guys go out there and win as many games as we can.”

Rodgers certainly found a great way to hit back at Adams’ comments, taking a page out of his book. However, neither Carr or Lazard can really be compared to Rodgers and Adams, respectively.

