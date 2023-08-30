Aaron Rodgers played 18 years for the Green Bay Packers, but his exit was not well taken by everybody. Now, a bar in Wisconsin is offering free drinks everytime the quarterback and the New York Jets suffer a loss in the 2023 NFL season.

During his 18-year tenure with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers was able to win a Super Bowl for the NFC North franchise. However, this year he decided to change colors and join the Jets.

After several months of requesting a trade, Aaron Rodgers finally parted ways with Green Bay. Unfortunately, his decision didn’t sit well with Packers fans, and some of them are already seeking their own form of revenge.

Bar in Milwaukee offers free drinks if the Jets and Aaron Rodgers lose

When Aaron Rodgers decided it was time to leave the Packers and join the Jets, fans of Green Bay took this in the worst way possible. Now, a bar is offering free drinks if the Super Bowl XLV champion suffers a loss with his new team.

Jack’s American Pub, a local establishment in Milwaukee, has revealed its new promo: if Aaron Rodgers loses, fans win. There are some rules for those who want free drinks, starting from being at least 21 years old.

Here are the complete rules of their offer, as they published online:

Aaron Rodgers must start the game

A new tab must be started at least 15 minutes before the game

Fan must be present in the bar for the entire game

Deal does not include food or top shelf liquor

Deal is not valid if the Jets are playing the same time as the Packers

It seems like winning a Super Bowl for Green Bay was not enough for Rodgers to win the hearts of the people from Wisconsin. Will he be able to succeed with New York in his first year in the Big Apple?