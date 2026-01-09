Trending topics:
NFL

Aaron Rodgers makes something clear about Steelers bad streak in playoffs before game against Texans

Aaron Rodgers will try to break a historic negative playoff streak for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they host the Houston Texans.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Jack Thomas/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin stated that the nine-year playoff drought with the Pittsburgh Steelers is not something Aaron Rodgers or the other players should carry into the game against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

This was Rodgers’ take on the matter. “I care about winning. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I love the Monday to Saturday grind. You know, stats are what they are. The trends are what they are, but, any trend is always meant to be broken at some point. So, hopefully we can do that.”

The Steelers are the biggest underdog in the AFC to reach the Super Bowl, and heading into the Wild Card Round, the Houston Texans are favored to win in Pittsburgh by three points.

The last dance for Aaron Rodgers

This could be Aaron Rodgers’ last opportunity to try to make a deep playoff run in his career. The quarterback is 42 years old and very close to retirement. An epic win over Baltimore gave him an unexpected chance to stay alive this season.

When did Aaron Rodgers win the Super Bowl?

Aaron Rodgers won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-26 in Arlington. That stopped what could have been a dynasty led by Ben Roethlisberger, as they would have conquered three championships in six years.

