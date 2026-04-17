Aaron Rodgers remains Steelers’ priority as there’s no interest in picking a QB in the first round ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not received any final word from Aaron Rodgers to trust he will be back. However, they are confident, as new reports have detailed their focus is not on quarterbacks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, the Steelers have done their homework on QBs, but they are not going to take one with the 21st pick, as “they believe Aaron Rodgers will ultimately return for another season.”

Since the Steelers already addressed their glaring needs in free agency, this leaves room for the team to pick the best player available in the 2026 NFL Draft. They could go ahead and strengthen their trenches as well, the Steelers have a plethora of options now.

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Is Aaron Rodgers worth waiting for?

The fact is Aaron Rodgers is no longer one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Still, he is more than capable. Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards on 65.7% completion, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. While those are decent numbers, they are not game-changing stats.

Having said that, the 2026 NFL Draft Class is not the one to go all in on a quarterback. Next year is much more deep and the Steelers might pull the trigger there. After all, they have a good roster, but not exactly a contender one.

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The Steelers have to open a new era in good ways

With Mike Tomlin gone and Mike McCarthy entering the building, it’s a new era in the Steelers facilities. However, Tomlin left huge shoes to fill as he never had a losing record with the team.