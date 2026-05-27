George Kittle wants to return as soon as possible, but 49ers’ game in Australia could delay this decision

George Kittle’s San Francisco 49ers will make their debut in the 2026 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams in an International Game in Australia.

George Kittle finished his last campaign with a very serious injury during the playoffs. While many speculated that the San Francisco 49ers star would return around the middle of the 2026 NFL season, the tight end himself revealed that he expects to be ready for Week 1. However, the trip to Australia to face the Los Angeles Rams could delay his return.

“I was told it’s not a crazy goal,” Kittle said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “And so, as long as I keep on the right path and everything goes the right way, hey, I got a chance. As a 15-hour flight and a game like four days before a normal opening day, that might make it a little bit difficult…”

The fact that they will begin the season so far away from home was not well received in San Francisco. “At least, if we started the season off at home, and I didn’t have to hop on a plane for 15 hours, it might be different. But I think it just depends on how I’m feeling, if I’m cleared to go. If I’m cleared, hey, I’ll be there, and I’ll be on the field. And if they’re like, ‘Hey, it’s close,’ it’ll be a game-time decision. So, we’ll see.

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“Everybody keeps telling me I won’t be back until Week 6, 7, or 8, and I’ll be like, ‘You guys believe whatever you want to believe.’ My goal is to be back there as early as possible.”

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Kittle wants to move past a tough injury

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a devastating blow during their 23-19 Wild Card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in January 2026, when star tight end George Kittle suffered a torn right Achilles tendon. The injury occurred late in the first half after Kittle hauled in a 6-yard reception—his only catch of the day—and his calf visibly popped as he planted his foot into the ground.

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While the resilient Niners managed to rally in the fourth quarter to secure the win, losing the heart and soul of their team completely derailed their deep postseason aspirations and sidelined him for the remainder of the playoffs.

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Historic NFL debut in Australia

The NFL is making history in Week 1 of the 2026 season by hosting the first-ever regular season game on Australian soil, featuring a massive NFC West divisional rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. This historic matchup will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, which boasts a massive capacity of over 100,000 fans.

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Because of the massive 17-hour time difference, the game is uniquely scheduled to kick off locally in Australia on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 10:35 AM. For the American audience, it will air live in prime time on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 5:35 PM PT / 8:35 PM ET.

This blockbuster event highlights the NFL‘s aggressive global expansion, anchoring a record slate of nine international games across four continents this season, and bringing elite star power down under to one of the world’s greatest sporting capitals.