Amid all the uncertainty about his future, Aaron Rodgers sent the Green Bay Packers a strong message after winning his second MVP in a row. Check out what he said.

In perhaps the least surprising news of the day, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was named NFL MVP for the second year in a row. In reality, only Tom Brady could've challenged him for the award this season.

Rodgers has been the man of the hour around the league over the past couple of weeks. What the future holds for him is anybody's guess, as he's failed to commit to coming back to Lambeau Field next season.

But, for the time being, it seems like there are no hard feelings between Rodgers and the organization, as he thanked the Packers and HC Matt LaFleur during his MVP speech last night.

Aaron Rodgers Thanks The Packers After Winning MVP

“I’d like to thank the Green Bay Packers. Mark, Bryan, Russ. Incredible fan base. It’s been an amazing 17 years. So thankful for the memories and the moments over the years," Rodgers started. “I’d like to thank Matt LaFleur and his perfectly groomed eyebrows. But in all seriousness winning this thing, you’re a huge part of this. I love you, appreciate you. Thanks for trusting me. Supporting me. Empowering me, and making things easy for me. Appreciate you, man.”

Rodgers Is Uncertain About His Future

Rodgers hinted at potentially leaving the team for next season. Moreover, he even left the door open for walking away from the game for good, although that seems like the least likely possibility right now:

"I'm going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision, obviously before free agency or anything kind of gets going on that front," Rodgers said after the loss to the 49ers.

"There's a lot of decisions to be made," Rodgers added. "There's a lot of players whose futures are up in the air. Definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions go. But I'll have conversations with [Packers GM Brian Gutekunst] the next week or so and get a little more clarity and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this."

It's clear that Rodgers still has plenty left in the tank and there will be no shortage of suitors for his services, should he become available. For now, it seems like he'll just take things day by day.