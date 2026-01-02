Trending topics:
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends warning to Lamar Jackson and Ravens before blockbuster game with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers guaranteed that the Steelers will bounce back in the final game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. After a shocking loss in Cleveland, the playoffs are at risk.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers had a poor game with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. His numbers were very bad, with 21 completions on 39 attempts, just 168 yards, and no touchdowns.

Another performance like that could cost the Steelers their elimination in Week 18 when they face the Ravens. However, the quarterback warned that this will not happen. “See my career. I don’t have a lot of stinkers back to back over the years. So, it’s the same mindset every week. Same approach. Just expect greatness and, when it doesn’t happen, you don’t shift up the plan. You just keep on going and trust the process.”

The Steelers could have avoided trouble by winning in Cleveland, which would have secured the AFC North. Now, their Super Bowl hopes could end even before the playoffs if they fall at home against Lamar Jackson’s team.

Can the Steelers win the AFC North?

The Pittsburgh Steelers can win the AFC North if they defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. That would give them a playoff spot as division champions and, as a result, a home game in the Wild Card round.

Aaron Rodgers guaranteed that, after the loss in Cleveland, the struggles on offense are not an issue that worries him ahead of the matchup with Baltimore. The quarterback said that the Steelers have shown they know how to respond to adversity and that he would have signed up for this scenario a month ago.

“Business as usual for us. If you would have told us when we were 6-6 that we’d be sitting 9-7 with a chance to play for the division regardless of what happened in those four games, I would have taken it for sure. We were favored in a couple and underdogs in a couple. We played three good games and didn’t play very well last week, but, guys respond the right way like we always do.”

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message about final decision between Steelers and retirement

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message about final decision between Steelers and retirement

Are the Steelers eliminated from playoffs with a loss to the Ravens?

Yes. The Steelers would be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Ravens because they have no chance of catching the Bills, Texans, and Chargers in the race for a wild card spot.

The division winner makes it, and the loser of the final game is out. Rodgers also warned that he’s not intimidated by possible changes in Baltimore’s defensive scheme. “We’ll be ready for whatever they do. We’ll be fine. We’re always adapting and we had a lot of opportunities in the Cleveland game. We just didn’t execute very well.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
