Aaron Rodgers mentions his wife as key factor to choose between Steelers, free agency or retirement

Aaron Rodgers knows that retirement could be looming as the Pittsburgh Steelers put their season on the line against the Baltimore Ravens.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Justin Casterline/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of elimination. A loss to the Baltimore Ravens would knock them out of the playoffs, and that has brought back the conversation around the quarterback’s possible retirement at the end of the season.

When Rodgers was asked what factors will be key to his decision on whether to come back in 2026 or not, the veteran was very cautious, but, for the first time in months, the veteran mentioned his wife as a fundamental person in shaping the final choice about his future.

“Yeah, you know, I understand the question. I don’t really want to get too deep into it. Obviously, I’ll talk to my wife and then, hopefully, that’s a decision down the line, but, I’m not really going to talk about it right now.”

Is Aaron Rodgers going to retire?

Aaron Rodgers has not given any hints that would suggest the quarterback is going to retire. The star is focused on the final game of the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and after that result, the conversation about his future will begin or, in a positive scenario, he will prepare for the playoffs.

Is Aaron Rodgers a free agent?

Aaron Rodgers will be a free agent for the 2026 season because the quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the veteran decides to return, that will allow him to listen to offers and, depending on the team, consider coming back or saying goodbye.

