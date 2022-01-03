Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has terrible news for the rest of the National Football League: His injured toe is back to full strength and he's ready to ball out.

The Green Bay Packers are once again Kings in the North. Matt LaFleur's team put all the narratives and so-called issues behind them and marched to yet another NFC North title and the first seed in the conference.

The road to the Super Bowl will officially go through Lambeau Field. The Packers will add more firepower with the imminent return of David Bakhtiari and look like a serious contender to go the distance this season.

Needless to say, they'll only go as far as Aaron Rodgers can take them, which is why is such great news for them to know that he's finally back to full strength and his toe injury won't bother him anymore.

Aaron Rodgers Says His Injured Toe Is Finally OK

“This is a first game that my toe got through the game without any issues,” Rodgers said, as quoted by ESPN.com. “No pregame painkiller shot. I’m feeling good. I’m happy about it. There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when I started to project out and think if we can get the one-seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest. I’m going to play next week, and I expect Davante to play and our guys to play. So, we’re looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye.”

Rodgers had previously stated that the toe was likely to bother him until the rest of the season. He even contemplated having surgery, although that would've forced him to be on the sidelines for at least a couple of weeks.

The Packers hadn't been able to practice as they would normally do and Rodgers didn't have enough reps for most of the season, yet the legendary gunslinger had another MVP-caliber year. We like their chances against anyone this season.