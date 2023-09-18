Aaron Rodgers tearing his left Achilles tendon in the first week of the 2023 NFL season changed the outlook for the New York Jets. The team entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations, but now even its playoff chances look in danger.

The Jets managed to overcome the veteran quarterback’s injury in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, but Zach Wilson couldn’t do enough to make it consecutive wins in Dallas.

The Cowboys were simply too much for the Jets, who now have to figure out how to be dangerous without the four-time MVP after investing so much on him. Head coach Robert Saleh, however, seems to be fine with how things are right now.

Saleh suggests Jets won’t sign another QB this week

According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Rich Cimini, Robert Saleh does not anticipate adding another quarterback to the New York Jets roster this week.

Therefore, Wilson would continue under center for the Week 3 game against division rivals New England Patriots. Saleh had already shown confidence in the 2021 second-overall pick before, and continues to support him even after the recent loss to the Cowboys.

“Anyone who watches football — and you look at it from a global standpoint — will see that he’s so much improved in the pocket, his presence in the pocket,” he said, via ESPN. “I thought he delivered a lot of really good passes. … He took care of the ball. He scrambled when he needed to. He stepped up in the pocket when he needed to. … I think people were seeing that he was playing pretty well up until when it was garbage time and he was trying to force the ball.”

When is Aaron Rodgers coming back?

Aaron Rodgers was initially ruled out until 2024, but he underwent an innovative type of surgery to see if he can accelerate the recovery for a potential return in the playoffs.