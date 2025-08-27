Adam Thielen traded back to Minnesota: Vikings’ WR depth chart in 2025

The Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a trade for wide receiver Adam Thielen, who will return to Minnesota, according to ESPN. The 35-year-old veteran will begin a new chapter with quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s franchise after previously spending nine years with the team.

The Vikings secure the return of Thielen along with a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft. In exchange, the Panthers receive a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Thielen spent nearly his entire career with the Vikings, playing from 2013 to 2022. The two-time Pro Bowler became a key weapon for Minnesota starting in the 2014 season, and now the franchise welcomes him back with open arms after facing some recent challenges at the position.

Vikings’ WR depth chart in 2025

The Vikings’ wide receiver depth chart now features three possible starters: Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor and Tai Felton. In addition, the group also includes the suspended Jordan Addison and Rondale Moore, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Adam Thielen during his stint in the Vikings

Tim Jones and Myles Price are two more players who add depth to the Vikings’ wide receiver room. Thielen joins the team amid difficulties in building a starting lineup full of reliable receivers. In that context, his experience could be a valuable asset.

Troubles for the WR room

The Vikings’ team-building scenario presents a complex situation for the franchise. Jefferson is returning from a hamstring injury, Addison is serving a three-game suspension, and Nailor is recovering from a hand injury.