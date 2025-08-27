Panthers trade Adam Thielen back to Vikings after releasing Hunter Renfrow: Carolina’s updated WR depth chart

The Carolina Panthers parted with multiple pass catchers in the blink of an eye. On Tuesday, they released wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Only a day later, fans woke up to the news of Adam Thielen returning to the Minnesota Vikings via trade.

With these moves, the team is projected to have six wide receivers on its 53-man active roster for the 2025 NFL season: Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, David Moore, Brycen Tremayne, and Jimmy Horn Jr.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers will receive a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-rounder for Thielen, while the Vikings get a 2026 conditional seventh-rounder and a 2027 fifth-round pick apart from the veteran wideout, who already played for Minnesota from 2013-2022 before a two-year stint in Carolina.

Why did the Panthers trade Adam Thielen?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Panthers were hesitant to deal Thielen since they appreciated his ability to get the job done in third downs, which is why the front office had high demands to let him go at the beginning. However, since the team is still in rebuild mode with Bryce Young at the helm of the offense, it ultimately prioritized getting draft capital in return.

Hunter Renfrow in action with the Panthers.

Still, it will be a tough loss for the quarterback, who appeared to find chemistry with Thielen during their time together. The 35-year-old led the Panthers WR room in 2023 with 103 catches and 1,014 yards, being one of the team’s few bright spots in a terrible rookie year for Young as Carolina went 2-15.

Not even a hamstring injury prevented Thielen from leading his teammates last year, recording 615 yards with five touchdowns in 10 games. Therefore, his departure leaves a huge hole in Carolina. Not only did Thielen produce, but also provided veteran presence in a young WR room. However, the Panthers seem to believe the youngsters are ready to step up.

The Panthers are placing their trust in a young WR group

After many losing seasons, the Panthers used a number of first-round picks to retool their offense, thinking about the long term. In 2024, they drafted Xavier Legette at No. 32. This year, they made Tetairoa McMillan the eighth overall pick of his class.

But Carolina also recruited talent with a lower profile, drafting Jimmy Horn Jr. out of Colorado in the sixth round of this year’s draft. In 2024, the team gave a chance to undrafted free agent Jalen Coker, who is set for a bigger role on Young’s offense after finishing last season on a high note.

Another chance for Renfrow in the cards?

The Panthers made headlines by releasing Renfrow as part of their roster cuts, as the veteran wideout worked for an NFL comeback this offseason after a one-year absence. However, with Thielen now in Minnesota, the former Raiders Pro Bowler could make his way back to Carolina to provide experience in a young WR room.