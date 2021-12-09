Even before he made it to the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr was already drawing plenty of attention from scouts and the media alike. The years have gone by and the Los Angeles Rams star has only become more famous.

But nearly a year ago when he still played for the Cleveland Browns, OBJ made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to an Instagram model turned adult film star, he's got a bit of a bizarre fetish.

The model, who goes by Slim Danger, took another shot at the former New York Giants star, mocking him in a now-deleted TikTok video for... well, allegedly enjoying different things in bed.

IG Model Says Odell Beckham Jr. Likes To Be Pooped On

For those who missed the video and the original story, this girl claimed that OBJ asked her to take some pictures while in the toilet. He also urged her to... unload herself on him during their intimate encounters:

"Yeah, he loves to be sh*tted on," Danger said. "Ok, that was my first time ever. I have never thought -- I actually couldn't sh*t. That was something like -- I'm wild, I can do some freak a** h*e sh*t. But the sh*t part, you can't actually do that to me like 'sh*t on me'. Ok, he wanted me to come on the plane and he was like 'make sure you don't have any underwear, don't take a shower for 24 hours' and I'm like 'damn, what the f*ck are you on?' but he was like 'take a picture of you sh*tting' so I was like 'a'ight, I can do that' and I took a video and I sent it to him, I made it as sexy as possible."

OBJ never addressed these rumors, although he did share a hilarious caption on Instagram right amid the turmoil. Then again, I guess we can't judge anyone for liking to explore and expand his horizons, sort of say.