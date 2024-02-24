AJ Brown confirms the team he wants to play for in 2024

AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles were favorites to reach the Super Bowl in 2023. After losing the big game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they answered with an impressive 10-1 start in the regular season.

Then, the downfall was just epic. Nick Sirianni and his players lost five of their final six games of the seasons. The Eagles controlled the No.1 seed and the NFC East, but, found themselves in the playoffs as a wild card.

Although many NFL experts predicted Philadelphia were favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield sent them home with a crushing 32-9 victory.

During that final stretch of the season, AJ Brown was seen on the sidelines frustrated by the decisions made on offense. That’s why, no one knew for sure if the star wide receiver wanted to stay.

What will be the next team of AJ Brown?

AJ Brown confirmed he wants to stay with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. That statement from the wide receiver came during a special appearance in 94WIP Afternoon Show.

“I have no problem. I want to be here. It’s as simple as that. I love where I’m at, it’s as simple as that. Next question. Honestly, like I said the other day, I could have plans but also know it’s a business. But I can tell you that I want to be here. That’s all I can say.”