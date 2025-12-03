Analyst breaks down why Seahawks will lose NFC West race

The Seattle Seahawks bounced back with a pair of big wins after losing 21-19 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season. Their remarkable run has taken a couple of blows that made fans wonder if they are actual contenders or just pretenders.

Quarterback Sam Darnold went from best to worst, struggling to stay safe in the last two games (five sacks combined), although he won both duels.

Darnold’s inconsistencies have concerned fans and analysts, and some think the Seahawks are up for a rude awakening.

Analyst predicts Seahawks will lose NFC West race to Rams

Bleacher Report Brad Gagnon isn’t sold on the Seahawks winning the NFC West race, noting that the Seahawks could take revenge on the Rams in their second game of the season, but adding that they will face tough opponents that will make things hard.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

“The Seahawks just might split the season series with the Rams by beating them at home in Week 16, but they also have to play in San Francisco in Week 18. I get the feeling that’ll mean a playoff spot to the feisty 49ers, who would hand the Seahawks their third divisional loss (and the likely tiebreak to the Rams),” Gagnon wrote.

“The Rams get to play Arizona twice more, as well as Atlanta and the struggling Lions. The Seahawks have to travel to Carolina and San Francisco to play teams likely fighting for their lives, and the Colts could have the same mentality in Seattle in Week 15.

“The way the schedule lies, I can see the Seahawks being in the driver’s seat with two weeks to go and then blowing it on the road in Weeks 17 and 18. That said, this is a genuine three-way toss-up. The 49ers have more room to make up but are in superb tiebreaker shape with a 4-1 divisional record, and they have just one road game remaining,” he added.

The Seahawks have things to polish if they aspire to compete in the playoffs. The Rams look like the clear favorite to come out of the NFC as things stand.