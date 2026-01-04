Trending topics:
Andy Reid officially confirms if head coach will leave Chiefs in 2026 for another team or retirement

Andy Reid made an important statement about his future with the Kansas City Chiefs following the end of the 2025 season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, ending a disappointing 2025 season. However, the head coach shut down all rumors about his future, stating that he is ready to return next year.

“We’ve got a good nucleus of guys. You want that foundation. That’s where we’re going to start. Then, you’ve got Brett Veach picking where he’s picking. It’ll be a fresh start coming up here.”

Reid has won the Super Bowl three times with the Chiefs, but now faces great uncertainty with Patrick Mahomes recovering from his injury and Travis Kelce contemplating retirement. Massive changes for the franchise.

Is Andy Reid leaving Chiefs?

No. Andy Reid is not leaving the Chiefs. Despite many rumors throughout the season, the head coach has publicly confirmed that he wants to return to win another championship with the team.

Will Chiefs lose a coach for 2026 season?

The Chiefs could lose Matt Nagy for the 2026 season, as there has been interest from Tennessee and the New York Giants. At the moment, it is still unknown if there will be more departures from the staff.

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

