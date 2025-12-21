NFL insider reveals if Andy Reid and Chiefs’ coaching staff will change in 2026 with Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew injured

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves with painfully atypical situations in the 2025 NFL season, losing Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending knee injury while being eliminated from playoff contention with three weeks to go. To make matters worse, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew also got hurt in his first start.

Even though the times are tough at Arrowhead, Big Red is reportedly planning to right the ship. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Reid is expected to continue coaching the Chiefs in 2026, regardless of the disappointing 2025 campaign which included the recent injuries to Mahomes and Minshew.

“No indication he’s going anywhere,” Garafolo said of Reid’s future with the Chiefs on NFL GameDay. “From my understanding there have been in-depth conversations with Reid involving the 2026 season. As you guys put it in your story on NFL.com: ‘Coach Reid is not going out like this.'”

Andy Reid’s contract with the Chiefs

In April 2024, the Chiefs announced a multi-year contract extension for Reid. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the deal runs through the 2029 NFL season, which explains why the prospect of seeing another coach in KC next year seems unlikely.

Even so, there are question marks surrounding some of his assistants. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo are often linked to head coaching openings when the NFL hits the offseason, and 2026 might not be the exception.

Chiefs may have both Andy Reid and Matt Nagy in 2026

Nagy’s future has particularly drawn speculation in recent weeks, with the Tennessee Titans mentioned as a potential suitor. Garafolo notes that Nagy would entertain the possibility of working as a head coach again, but neither that desire nor his contract expiration date mean he will actually leave Reid and the Chiefs next season.

“Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s contract is up at the end of the year—don’t necessarily read too much into that. That’s something the Chiefs have done before and with regard to Nagy he just wanted some flexibility with regard to his future. He wants to be a head coach again and he’s interviewed for some head coaching jobs, so that gives him flexibility—doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be back in Kansas City,” Garafolo said of Nagy.

Based on Garafolo’s information, the Chiefs’ coaching staff may not look that different in 2026, at least in regard to their head coach and offensive coordinator. There might be changes in the QB room though, with Minshew’s contract expiring in March and Mahomes out for approximately nine months. The Chiefs may have signed QB Chris Oladokun to the active roster, but more moves will probably be necessary.

