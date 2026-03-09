Trent McDuffie shows gratitude to Andy Reid, Chiefs despite trade to Rams

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie thanked the organization, head coach Andy Reid and the fans on Monday, days after he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The move ended his four-season run with Kansas City in the NFL.

McDuffie posted a letter on social media reflecting on his time with the franchise. In the message, he described his years with the Chiefs as “an opportunity of a lifetime,” while looking back at the experiences that shaped his career in Kansas City.

“This one is definitely hard to put into words, I wasn’t quite ready for a goodbye,” McDuffie wrote. “When I first put on a Chiefs helmet I knew something powerful was in the making.”

“To Veech, coach Reid, and the rest of the coaching staff, thank you for taking a chance on me in the draft.” The Chiefs traded McDuffie last week to the Rams for four draft picks, including the 29th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He ended the letter with a message directed to Chiefs fans. “To Chiefs Kingdom, you welcomed me in with open arms,” McDuffie wrote. “Your love, support and relentless energy can never be repaid. You’re the best fans a football kid like me could dream of.”

The arrival of McDuffie to the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams made McDuffie the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. On Sunday night, insider Adam Schefter reported that McDuffie and the Rams agreed to a four-year, $124 million extension with $100 million guaranteed to avoid free agency. The deal surpassed contracts signed by Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans and Sauce Gardner of the Indianapolis Colts, both selected ahead of him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rams general manager Les Snead paid a first, fifth and sixth round pick in the 2026 draft, plus a third round pick in the 2027 draft, to acquire McDuffie before the final year of his rookie deal. A contract extension felt inevitable, and the Rams now have several of the best young defenders in the NFL to build around for the foreseeable future.

During his four seasons with the Chiefs, McDuffie played in three Super Bowls and won two, while establishing himself as one of the league’s top defensive backs, both in the nickel and on the outside. He compiled 246 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 34 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions.

