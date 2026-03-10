Travis Kelce shows absolute confidence in Andy Reid, Chiefs as he returns for 2026

The 2025 NFL season was not the best for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Travis Kelce, who has now been confirmed to return in 2026, has defined what to expect from Andy Reid’s team in the next campaign.

On Monday, reports emerged that Travis Kelce had agreed to a contract to re-sign with the Chiefs. The veteran tight end is back, and he wants to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2025.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the tight end was questioned about his decision to return. Kelce said that he has a lot of confidence in Andy Reid and how the head coach can turn things around to ensure an extraordinary 2026 season.

“We know we’ve got the nucleus… We’ve got Coach Reid,” Kelce said on what will change after a terrible 2025 season. “We’re never out of this thing. We know the division is getting better across the board… It’ll make us better… We hear it all, though.

What made Travis Kelce return

The 2025 NFL season was arguably the worst for the Chiefs in recent years. The AFC West franchise had built a solid dynasty, yet they couldn’t get things together and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Clearly, the fanbase is worried that the team has run out of gas. However, Kelce believes the club has made the right decisions to build a better roster around a superstar like Patrick Mahomes, who is working hard to return from his ACL injury.

“Making another run at it and the Chiefs are making moves,” Kelce said on his decision to return. “We’ve got Brett Veach & Andy Reid going & getting the Super Bowl MVP. You kidding me?! It was pretty short & brief and the Chiefs knew where I was the entire time on it.”

The Chiefs won’t have an easy 2026

Last year, the Broncos dominated the AFC West and secured the division title, ending the 9-year run the Chiefs had established. Furthermore, the Chargers managed to finish second, leaving Kansas City in a third-place standing that very few expected.

For 2026, things could be even more complicated. Not only are the Broncos and Chargers regarded as solid contenders, but the Raiders are expected to improve significantly following their offseason moves and the imminent arrival of Indiana standout Fernando Mendoza, who is projected to be the 1st overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

