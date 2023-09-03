Patrick Mahomes is ready to start a new season with the Kansas City Chiefs looking to win a third Super Bowl in the last five years. As a consequence, the debate has started to determine if this is a new dynasty or not.

The last team which went back-to-back were the New England Patriots led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. That amazing feat happened almost twenty years ago.

Now, at the college level, Deion Sanders is trying to produce a similar revolution at Colorado as Mahomes did with the Chiefs in the NFL. It all started with an epic victory against TCU.

Patrick Mahomes sends a special message to Deion Sanders

In the start of a new season of college football, Colorado beat TCU 45-42 on the road. No one expected this result as the Buffaloes were 21-point underdogs and, according to many experts, their projection for 2023 was only of two or three wins.

Nevertheless, Deion Sanders delivered. A few months ago, the head coach signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

The win of Colorado at TCU was all over social media. Patrick Mahomes, a player who knows perfectly how to build a contender out of nowhere, took notice. “Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already!”