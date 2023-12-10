Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years. As a consequence, the debate has started to determine if this is a new dynasty or not.

Of course, the big challenge for Andy Reid and his players is to win a second consecutive trophy to shut down any possible doubt. In the NFL, the last team to do it were the New England Patriots (2003 and 2004).

That’s why, especially after the retirement of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes is on a mission. However, in the last two weeks, the Chiefs have been on the wrong side of very controversial calls by referees in the NFL.

Last week, it was a pass interference which wasn’t called on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Today, during a 20-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills at home, the Chiefs had a leading touchdown taken away by the referees.

Patrick Mahomes explodes against NFL referees

With 1:24 left in the game, Travis Kelce caught a pass in the middle of the field and then threw a spectacular lateral to Kadarius Toney who scored the leading touchdown. However, the play didn’t count as Toney was called for offside. Mahomes couldn’t believe it.

“It’s obviously tough to swallow. I mean, not only for me but for football in general. To take away greatness like that. For a guy like Travis to make a play like that and, who knows if we win, but I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game.”

Furthermore, the star quarterback acknowledged it is a common procedure for the referees to warn the wide receivers before the play if they’re lined up or not correctly.

“That’s elementary school. You point to the ref and do all different type of stuff. There was no warning throughout the entire game. You wait until there’s a minute left to make call like that.”

Patrick Mahomes is tired of NFL referees

After the loss, the Kansas City Chiefs are two games behind the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the No.1 seed in the AFC. That’s why, it’s almost certain that Patrick Mahomes would be in a playoff game on the road for the first in his career.

“There humans, they make mistakes, but it’s every week we’re talking about something. It’s the call, man. Just in that moment. A flag changes the outcome of the game in that moment. I’ve played seven years and never had offensive offside called. Another game, we’re talking about the refs. It’s not what we want for the NFL and football.”