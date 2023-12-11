Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are living their most complicated moment of the 2023 season. For a second consecutive week, a call by the referees was crucial for them to lose.

A few days ago, the referees missed a clear defensive pass interference at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. This Sunday, it was another controversial ending following an offside by Kadarius Toney as the wide receiver lined up in the neutral zone.

Now, the Chiefs are no longer favorites to win the Super Bowl in the NFL and they just have a one-game lead over the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. In a moment of total pressure, Andy Reid had enough of the referees.

“I’m very disappointed the game ended the way it did. I never use any of this as excuses, but, normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game. A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place. Normally, if it’s even close, you get a warning. The head coach gets a warning. I didn’t have a protractor out there, but a bit embarrassing.”

Andy Reid calls out the NFL for Kadarius Toney’ offside

At the end of the game, Andy Reid admitted this was something new for him. In fact, in more than 25 000 plays in his career as head coach, this is the first time he’s been called for an offensive offside. “I’ve been in the league a long time and I haven’t had one like that. At least for that kind of a position there. Not given a heads up.”

The controversy sparked when, with just 1:24 left in the game, Travis Kelce caught a pass in the middle of the field and then threw a spectacular lateral to Kadarius Toney who scored the leading touchdown. However, the play didn’t count as Toney was called for offside. Bills won 20-17.

Patrick Mahomes explodes against NFL referees

Patrick Mahomes was furious when the clock expired and he had to be stopped by his teammates as he wanted to confront the referees on the field. The star quarterback couldn’t hide all the frustration.

“It’s obviously tough to swallow. I mean, not only for me but for football in general. To take away greatness like that. For a guy like Travis to make a play like that and, who knows if we win, but I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game.”

Now, the road to the Super Bowl just got a lot tougher considering the Chiefs are two games behind the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the No.1 seed in the AFC. Mahomes knew what was at stake.

“They’re humans, they make mistakes, but it’s every week we’re talking about something. It’s the call, man. Just in that moment. A flag changes the outcome of the game in that moment. I’ve played seven years and never had offensive offside called. Another game, we’re talking about the refs. It’s not what we want for the NFL and football.”