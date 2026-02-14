Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could let two of their stars go. According to Matt Miller, that possibility is real considering the serious salary cap problems they have.

“Chris Jones is getting older. He could be on the trade market this season. George Karlaftis got the extension, but hasn’t shown since. Who’s the difference maker on this defense? Trent McDuffie could also be traded at corner.”

The defense had disappointing results in 2025, and that was a key factor in why the Chiefs couldn’t return to the Super Bowl. The other position they must address is undoubtedly running back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will Chiefs draft in 2026?

The Chiefs could add a star running back through the draft, and that name on the board is Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame. However, Miller assures that it would be a mistake considering the problems they have on defense.

“I love Jeremiyah Love. He’s my No.1 overall player in this class, but, unless he’s going to line up off the edge and go get somebody on this Chiefs’ defense, this cannot be the pick. A running back. Yes, it’s a need. Their running backs were terrible last year. Speaking of running back at No.9 overall when your defense was trash last year, this cannot be the move for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Advertisement

In this scenario for 2026, Miller says the path forward is a big splash in free agency, with great names available such as Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker, and Rico Dowdle. Patrick Mahomes needs help.

Advertisement