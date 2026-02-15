Andy Reid’s Chiefs send clear message on Jeremiyah Love or Breece Hall as RB to help QB Patrick Mahomes in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a star running back for the 2026 season. The message from the new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is very clear about what the team needs at that position.

“First and foremost, you want guys that are smart enough and that can handle the capacity of what we’re going to put on to them as far as our game planning. On top of that, they got to have the intestinal fortitude to pick up a blitz any chance that we have, because our quarterback is going to drop back and throw it a lot.”

After Bieniemy’s interview on the podcast Defending The Kingdom, rumors have erupted about the possibility that the Chiefs are actually considering drafting Jeremiyah Love. That would be a key move to help Patrick Mahomes.

Will Chiefs draft RB in 2026?

In recent days, rumors continue to grow around the possibility that the Chiefs will draft a running back with the No. 9 overall pick. The desired name is very clear: Jeremiyah Love. The big splash needed on offense.

Bieniemy’s description seems to fit what Love demonstrated during his great college football career at Notre Dame. A move to add a star running back with those characteristics through the NFL Draft could be a first step toward becoming Super Bowl contenders. Free agency is another possibility with names like Breece Hall.

“We also need guys who can run between the tackles and create plays not only with their legs. Understanding that sometimes I’ve got to run through somebody to make something happen. When it’s all said and done, we’ve got to find the right people. And I think if we find the right person who has all that combined, we’ve seen it happen before”.

