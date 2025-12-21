Trending topics:
NFL

Andy Reid, Chiefs might have surprising role for Travis Kelce with Gardner Minshew as QB1 after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

With Patrick Mahomes out for the season, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs may have to get creative with Travis Kelce if Gardner Minshew gets hurt.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Andy Reid at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
© Justin Ford/Getty ImagesAndy Reid at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have long accustomed fans across the NFL to creative plays and out-of-the-box thinking. As Patrick Mahomes sits out the rest of the season, Travis Kelce may be next in line to command the huddle if anything happens to Gardner Minshew and the rest of the QB room.

Emergency quarterbacks rarely see the field in an NFL game. However, teams must have them designated in case things suddenly head south. The Chiefs have nothing left to play for, nor any motivation after watching Mahomes go down with a torn ACL injury. However, Reid and company must still designate an emergency QB. On that note, Kelce may finally fulfill his dream of being a signal-caller in the big leagues.

“The likeliest candidate for the Chiefs’ emergency backup quarterback job this week and beyond is none other than future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce,” according to A to Z Sports. Kelce played at quarterback during his days back at Cleveland Heights High School.

Advertisement

More trouble for Reid and Chiefs

As if being without Mahomes and eliminated from the NFL Playoffs wasn’t disheartening enough, the Chiefs have now witnessed Minshew go down with a knee injury.

TE Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

TE Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

Advertisement

Fortunately, Reid and the Chiefs signed a new quarterback in Chris Oladokun. Just one day after being signed, the 28-year-old has been tossed onto the field against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 of the NFL.

What happened to Gardner Minshew and who else is on Chiefs QB depth chart with Patrick Mahomes injured?

see also

What happened to Gardner Minshew and who else is on Chiefs QB depth chart with Patrick Mahomes injured?

QB room is down to one man

Oladokun is the lone quarterback available to the Chiefs. With Mahomes on Injured Reserve and Minshew still being evaluated, the former seventh-round pick from 2022 is the last bullet in Andy Reid and Kansas City’s chamber.

Advertisement

If all else fails, Kelce could finally be placed under center. With several rumors swirling about Kelce’s future, lining up at quarterback could be the cherry on top of his career. If the 36-year-old indeed retires after the 2025 NFL season, taking snaps at the QB1 position would mean he has truly done it all in the league.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Andy Reid and Chiefs lose Gardner Minshew teammates for rest of the season
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs lose Gardner Minshew teammates for rest of the season

What happened to Gardner Minshew and who else is on Chiefs QB depth chart with Patrick Mahomes injured?
NFL

What happened to Gardner Minshew and who else is on Chiefs QB depth chart with Patrick Mahomes injured?

Why is Gardner Minshew and not Patrick Mahomes playing today for Chiefs vs Titans in 2025 NFL Week 16?
NFL

Why is Gardner Minshew and not Patrick Mahomes playing today for Chiefs vs Titans in 2025 NFL Week 16?

Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff
MLB

Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff

Better Collective Logo