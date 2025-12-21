Andy Reid, Chiefs might have surprising role for Travis Kelce with Gardner Minshew as QB1 after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have long accustomed fans across the NFL to creative plays and out-of-the-box thinking. As Patrick Mahomes sits out the rest of the season, Travis Kelce may be next in line to command the huddle if anything happens to Gardner Minshew and the rest of the QB room.

Emergency quarterbacks rarely see the field in an NFL game. However, teams must have them designated in case things suddenly head south. The Chiefs have nothing left to play for, nor any motivation after watching Mahomes go down with a torn ACL injury. However, Reid and company must still designate an emergency QB. On that note, Kelce may finally fulfill his dream of being a signal-caller in the big leagues.

“The likeliest candidate for the Chiefs’ emergency backup quarterback job this week and beyond is none other than future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce,” according to A to Z Sports. Kelce played at quarterback during his days back at Cleveland Heights High School.

More trouble for Reid and Chiefs

As if being without Mahomes and eliminated from the NFL Playoffs wasn’t disheartening enough, the Chiefs have now witnessed Minshew go down with a knee injury.

TE Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

Fortunately, Reid and the Chiefs signed a new quarterback in Chris Oladokun. Just one day after being signed, the 28-year-old has been tossed onto the field against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 of the NFL.

QB room is down to one man

Oladokun is the lone quarterback available to the Chiefs. With Mahomes on Injured Reserve and Minshew still being evaluated, the former seventh-round pick from 2022 is the last bullet in Andy Reid and Kansas City’s chamber.

If all else fails, Kelce could finally be placed under center. With several rumors swirling about Kelce’s future, lining up at quarterback could be the cherry on top of his career. If the 36-year-old indeed retires after the 2025 NFL season, taking snaps at the QB1 position would mean he has truly done it all in the league.