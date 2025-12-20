The Kansas City Chiefs are in uncharted territory. For the first time since Patrick Mahomes arrived with the team, Andy Reid’s squad has been eliminated from the playoffs early and, in addition, their star quarterback is out for at least nine months.

As if that weren’t enough, the salary cap will be a big issue in 2026 for general manager Brett Veach. Given this scenario, several reports indicate that cornerback Trent McDuffie could be traded and that running back Isiah Pacheco will not receive a contract extension.

Additionally, Travis Kelce is contemplating retirement, and heading into the end of this season and the next, the Chiefs had only one quarterback on the roster after Mahomes’ injury: Gardner Minshew.

Who did the Chiefs just sign?

The Chiefs just signed quarterback Chris Oladokun, tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, and running back Dameon Pierce. They were on the practice squad and have now been called up to contribute due to the large number of injuries on the team.

Who did Chiefs let go?

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they officially waived Elijah Mitchell. Undoubtedly, the running back position has been a headache all season, one of the main reasons the offense hasn’t functioned properly.

