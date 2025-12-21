Trending topics:
NFL

Gardner Minshew injury update: Andy Reid, Chiefs fear worst case scenario with Patrick Mahomes also out

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs received devastating news about Gardner Minshew after the game against the Titans.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will lose Gardner Minshew for the rest of the season and beyond, according to a report by Adam Schefter. It is a situation very similar to the one they just experienced with Patrick Mahomes.

“Chiefs are concerned that QB Gardner Minshew tore his ACL, as Matt Derrick also reported. There will be additional tests but Minshew could be the second Chiefs’ quarterback in two games to tear his ACL.”

Gardner Minshew left the game in the second quarter of the Chiefs vs. Titans matchup. He was taken to the locker room for evaluation, and doctors determined he could not return. Now, the worst-case scenario appears to have been confirmed.

Advertisement

Who will replace Gardner Minshew and Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs QB?

Chris Oladokun would replace Gardner Minshew and Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. What is certain is that, with only one player at that position on the roster, general manager Brett Veach will have to sign someone else.

How serious is Gardner Minshew’s injury?

Gardner Minshew reportedly tore his ACL, so depending on the surgical procedure he chooses, his recovery time could be at least nine months. The same timeline currently expected for Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement
Chiefs and Andy Reid sign new quarterback after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

see also

Chiefs and Andy Reid sign new quarterback after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Reid leaves message for Oladokun about Chiefs QB job, admits one regret after Minshew and Mahomes' injuries
NFL

Reid leaves message for Oladokun about Chiefs QB job, admits one regret after Minshew and Mahomes' injuries

Andy Reid sends clear message to Chiefs after loss against Titans and Gardner Minshew's injury
NFL

Andy Reid sends clear message to Chiefs after loss against Titans and Gardner Minshew's injury

NFL insider reveals if Andy Reid and Chiefs coaches will change in 2026 with Patrick Mahomes injured
NFL

NFL insider reveals if Andy Reid and Chiefs coaches will change in 2026 with Patrick Mahomes injured

Tucker’s asking price includes key condition as Yankees, Mets, Dodgers lead MLB race
MLB

Tucker’s asking price includes key condition as Yankees, Mets, Dodgers lead MLB race

Better Collective Logo