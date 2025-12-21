Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will lose Gardner Minshew for the rest of the season and beyond, according to a report by Adam Schefter. It is a situation very similar to the one they just experienced with Patrick Mahomes.

“Chiefs are concerned that QB Gardner Minshew tore his ACL, as Matt Derrick also reported. There will be additional tests but Minshew could be the second Chiefs’ quarterback in two games to tear his ACL.”

Gardner Minshew left the game in the second quarter of the Chiefs vs. Titans matchup. He was taken to the locker room for evaluation, and doctors determined he could not return. Now, the worst-case scenario appears to have been confirmed.

Who will replace Gardner Minshew and Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs QB?

Chris Oladokun would replace Gardner Minshew and Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. What is certain is that, with only one player at that position on the roster, general manager Brett Veach will have to sign someone else.

How serious is Gardner Minshew’s injury?

Gardner Minshew reportedly tore his ACL, so depending on the surgical procedure he chooses, his recovery time could be at least nine months. The same timeline currently expected for Patrick Mahomes.

