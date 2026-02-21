Andy Reid makes key move for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chiefs in 2026

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs enter 2026 facing one of their most complex offseasons in recent memory. After years of sustained dominance, the organization must navigate uncertainty on multiple fronts while attempting to remain a Super Bowl contender.

Patrick Mahomes’ recovery from a severe knee injury, the possibility of Travis Kelce stepping away from football, and a roster that may look different on both sides of the ball.

Complicating matters further, the Chiefs have undergone several coaching adjustments, reshaping key areas of the staff ahead of training camp. Continuity has long been a hallmark of Kansas City’s success, making each staffing decision particularly important heading into a transitional year.

Chiefs new coach move for 2026

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are reinforcing their defensive staff by keeping a trusted voice in the building. “Matt House will be the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach, per source. The veteran NFL coach and former coordinator was blocked from multiple interview requests this cycle as the Chiefs wanted him to remain in Kansas City as a key part of their staff.”

House was senior defensive assistant in 2025 and has a lot of familiarity with Steve Spagnuolo’s schemes that emphasize pressure and versatility from the edge.

Kansas City’s defense struggled to deliver in clutch moments last season, largely due to an inconsistent pass rush that failed to generate pressure when it mattered most. Even when Patrick Mahomes gave the team late leads, the inability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks allowed extended drives and comeback opportunities, preventing the unit from closing the door in critical situations. That’s why they need help next season.

