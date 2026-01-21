Chiefs and Andy Reid part ways with Patrick Mahomes’ coach for 2026 and Travis Kelce praises possible replacement

The Kansas City Chiefs decided to part ways with Matt Nagy. During his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce was fully on board with Andy Reid replacing him with Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

The legendary tight end said that Bieniemy’s ability is such that his impact was very noticeable in 2025 as running backs coach with the Chicago Bears, as part of the staff led by Ben Johnson.

“He’s going to pick up right where he left off. Eric Bieniemy and who he is as a coach, you could see kind of his personality and what he brings to the table in that Chicago team. I know Ben Johnson has his own version of that, he’s a very tough guy and what he did in Detroit, he brought over as well. But you can see those running backs over Chicago. Their body of work was definitely Eric Bieniemy’s style of football.”

Chiefs lose coach for 2026 season

The Chiefs will lose Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator for the 2026 season. In addition to receiving offers to become head coach of other teams, general manager Brett Veach and Andy Reid do not seem inclined to renew his contract.

The cost of losing Eric Bieniemy for Chiefs

Many experts say that since Eric Bieniemy left the Chiefs in 2022, Patrick Mahomes’ offense hasn’t been the same. Although they won a Super Bowl in 2023 with Nagy as offensive coordinator and reached another in 2024, the decline of that unit eventually reached an irreversible point this season.

Therefore, given the need to revamp the offense, Bieniemy could be the answer Reid is looking for. If you add to that the ingredient of bringing fresh scheme ideas from his experience working with Ben Johnson, the result could be outstanding.