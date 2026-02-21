Trending topics:
NFL

Star RB wants to join Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Chiefs in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs could make a major move to revive the rushing attack. There's growing buzz around a star running back's desire to play with Patrick Mahomes.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Schwaberow/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs could be in the market for backfield reinforcements after an inconsistent ground game in 2025, and a new report suggests a notable name may be interested in joining Patrick Mahomes.

According to a report from Pete Sweeney, Travis Etienne could have interest in bringing his playmaking ability to the Chiefs. “Ahead of Combine week, I’m hearing there’s legitimate interest from Travis Etienne to come to KC. Etienne’s due to become a UFA on 3/11, and the Chiefs need a running back. We’ll see.”

Kansas City’s rushing attack struggled to find consistency last season, with injuries and fluctuating roles limiting the overall impact of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. The lack of steady production forced the offense to lean heavily on the passing game in key moments.

Advertisement

Chiefs could sign RB for 2026

There are several intriguing options for the Chiefs at RB depending on free agency and roster decisions around the NFL. Super Bowl champion Kenneth Walker III could be available, while Breece Hall also might become a premium target if the New York Jets choose not to place the franchise tag on him.

The Chiefs may also explore the Draft, where Notre Dame standout Jeremiyah Love has drawn attention for his speed, vision, and home-run potential. However, no one knows if the star running back will fall to the No.9 overall pick.

Advertisement

However, if Travis Etienne has indeed expressed a desire to join Kansas City, the situation could shift quickly in the Chiefs’ favor. A motivated playmaker entering free agency and eager to play alongside Patrick Mahomes would present an appealing, ready-made solution for a team seeking immediate backfield production without waiting on draft development.

NFL News: Travis Kelce makes important statement about Chiefs QB job after Patrick Mahomes injury

see also

NFL News: Travis Kelce makes important statement about Chiefs QB job after Patrick Mahomes injury

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Andy Reid makes key move for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chiefs in 2026
NFL

Andy Reid makes key move for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chiefs in 2026

Travis Kelce’s mom sends clear message to Chiefs star about retirement in 2026 with Taylor Swift as key factor
NFL

Travis Kelce’s mom sends clear message to Chiefs star about retirement in 2026 with Taylor Swift as key factor

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce face unexpected trouble ahead of Chiefs 2026 NFL season
NFL

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce face unexpected trouble ahead of Chiefs 2026 NFL season

Taryn Hatcher breaks silence after departure as Phillies sideline reporter
MLB

Taryn Hatcher breaks silence after departure as Phillies sideline reporter

Better Collective Logo