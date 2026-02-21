Star RB wants to join Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Chiefs in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs could be in the market for backfield reinforcements after an inconsistent ground game in 2025, and a new report suggests a notable name may be interested in joining Patrick Mahomes.

According to a report from Pete Sweeney, Travis Etienne could have interest in bringing his playmaking ability to the Chiefs. “Ahead of Combine week, I’m hearing there’s legitimate interest from Travis Etienne to come to KC. Etienne’s due to become a UFA on 3/11, and the Chiefs need a running back. We’ll see.”

Kansas City’s rushing attack struggled to find consistency last season, with injuries and fluctuating roles limiting the overall impact of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. The lack of steady production forced the offense to lean heavily on the passing game in key moments.

Chiefs could sign RB for 2026

There are several intriguing options for the Chiefs at RB depending on free agency and roster decisions around the NFL. Super Bowl champion Kenneth Walker III could be available, while Breece Hall also might become a premium target if the New York Jets choose not to place the franchise tag on him.

The Chiefs may also explore the Draft, where Notre Dame standout Jeremiyah Love has drawn attention for his speed, vision, and home-run potential. However, no one knows if the star running back will fall to the No.9 overall pick.

However, if Travis Etienne has indeed expressed a desire to join Kansas City, the situation could shift quickly in the Chiefs’ favor. A motivated playmaker entering free agency and eager to play alongside Patrick Mahomes would present an appealing, ready-made solution for a team seeking immediate backfield production without waiting on draft development.

