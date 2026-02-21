The Kansas City Chiefs want to focus on getting back on track and make sure their dynasty is not done yet. However, two of their stars, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, might need to solve some issues before anything else.

Mahomes and Kelce co-own a porterhouse called 1587 Prime. According to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, a company called 1587 Sneakers has sued Mahomes, Kelce, and their business partners over the name of 1587 Prime.

According to the lawsuit, 1587 Sneakers launched its footwear line on April 13, 2023, which pre-dates the opening of 1587 Prime. However, a significant discrepancy exists in their legal filings: while 1587 Prime applied for the “1587” trademark in December 2023, 1587 Sneakers did not seek trademark protection until October 2025.

There is a line of business where they overlap

The fact that the companies have pursued trademark protections in different categories should make this not an issue. However, the sneakers company overlaps with 1587 Prime in one key issue: 1587 Prime also sells clothing, which is the realm of the suing company.

This is sort of free publicity for both the porterhouse and the sneakers company. Still, now Mahomes and Kelce need to focus on a legal battle before thinking anything football related. For what it’s worth, at least this comes before training camps. However, with Mahomes recovering from an ACL tear and Kelce still deciding his future, it’s just an ill-timed inconvenience.

1587 Prime has mixed reviews

While the porterhouse is generally viewed as a great, galmorous option with a lovely setting. The food itself is not regarded as greatly as the place. Some critics say it’s a “parched version of luxury” and that the steaks are not consistent in quality.

That, paired with very expensive prices make the porterhouse a luxury place to go. Still, it’s not precisely guaranteeing the best dinner available according to reviews. Overall, though, 1587 Prime is still considered a strong choice for celebrity-connected, high-end experiences. It is a trendy spot with some great luxury traits.