Andy Reid confirms if he’s leaving Chiefs for another team in 2026 season with clear message

Andy Reid confirmed that he will not leave the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2026 season. In fact, the head coach is already very clear about the areas that need improvement, which include Patrick Mahomes.

“We had ten or so games that were determined by seven points or less. One score. Those were the seven we won last year. Well, why? You got to go back and you look at penalties and turnovers in crucial situations. You got to really evaluate those and the wise of that. Dropped balls, long drives. Including everybody. End of the game drives that you could have either scored on or were scored on. We have to make sure that we narrow those things up and make sure we’re on the right end of it.”

Although Reid could lose members of his coaching staff such as Matt Nagy, he is convinced that he can turn the project around with the Chiefs and return to winning a Super Bowl. Nevertheless, there must be changes in order to achieve that goal.

Andy Reid could lose many coaches for 2026 season

In addition to Matt Nagy, Andy Reid could also lose Steve Spagnuolo, who has scheduled interviews to become an NFL head coach. One team that is very interested in the defensive coordinator is the Titans.

In Nagy’s case, who is already a Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, the options are even broader, as teams such as Tennessee, the Ravens, and the Arizona Cardinals have requested interviews to evaluate him as a potential head coach.

Additionally, Reid has already decided to part ways with wide receivers coach Connor Embree. Other staff members who are also out include defensive line coach Alex Whittingham and defensive quality control coach Louie Addazio.

