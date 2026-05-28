Jaxson Dart reportedly meets with NY Giants teammates during Abdul Carter absence

The drama machine has been working overtime for the New York Giants recently, and Jaxson Dart’s reported meeting with teammates while Abdul Carter was away from the team only adds to the speculation around town.

The New York Giants were completely caught off guard by Jaxson Dart’s appearance with Donald Trump. As a matter of fact, the G-Men have yet to find their footing. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, such off-the-field drama is the last thing New York needed. However, there might be more where that came from.

Although Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart are fellow teammates and were both drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants, there relationship may have some cracks. Those were made visible after the star edge-rusher called out his quarterback for introducing President Trump during a rally.

Determined to never let such drama take over the front pages, Dart addressed the issue with his teammates. One tiny detail, though: according to Ryan Dunleavy, Carter was not in the building, as he was attending a preplanned religious event.

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What was discussed in players’ meeting

“Sources told me among the topics discussed was keeping things ‘internal’ and not airing frustrations publicly,” Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported. “The Giants do not think this is something that is problematic now or moving forward.“

Abdul Carter of the New York Giants.

Although the Giants believe the media has made a bigger issue out of the social media call-out from Carter, it still left a mark. The fact Dart grouped his teammates together and spoke on the matter indicates it was something that needed addressing.

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Carter’s absence makes noise

Regardless, it leaves room for speculation. Why did Dart not wait until Thursday, when Carter would be back at the facilities? Has there been a private conversation between the fellow sophomore stars, or perhaps Carter has not gotten the memo? These questions will likely remain unanswered.

Provided another public spat does not occur in the coming weeks, this issue may be forgotten. However, New York should keep a close eye on the situation, as it may very well have been a warning—or omen—of future rifts within the locker room. For a franchise entering a season under a new head coach and coming off just two winning seasons in the last decade, it is far from ideal.