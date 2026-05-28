Andy Reid drops encouraging Patrick Mahomes rehab update during Chiefs OTAs

Andy Reid spoke about how Patrick Mahomes is progressing, and from his perspective as a head coach, he spoke clearly about how the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is doing.

Andy Reid gave Kansas City Chiefs fans a highly encouraging update regarding Patrick Mahomes and his physical progress during the team’s current offseason program. The head coach expressed immense satisfaction with how the superstar quarterback looked as he stepped back onto the practice field for limited throwing drills.

The head coach shared his thoughts during a recent Chiefs press conference, and the promising declaration was shared on X by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “I like what I’ve seen. He’s working hard. This is good for him. You get him out there throwing; it’s rehab… He’s doing partial practice,” Reid announced.

Reid further elaborated on the collective effort required to get Mahomes back to peak performance without rushing the process. “It’s important. He’s busted his tail to put himself in this position… We’ve got good communication with the doctors. They keep a close eye on him, and we listen to them,“ he stated.

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Can the Chiefs survive until Mahomes returns?

The Chiefs absolutely need Mahomes healthy and under center if they want to remain a true championship threat in a highly competitive AFC field. If he can successfully return for the opening weeks of the 2026 season, Kansas City can avoid falling behind in the divisional standings early on.

We missed this 🫶 pic.twitter.com/7uJxexLusT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 27, 2026

With former backup Gardner Minshew departing in free agency, the front office had to pivot by trading for Justin Fields. While Fields and backup Chris Oladokun offer unique athletic traits, they simply do not possess the elite throwing power or championship pedigree that Mahomes brings.

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Reid is widely regarded as an offensive genius, but winning a Lombardi Trophy without a generational talent like Mahomes remains an incredibly steep hill to climb. Ultimately, the Chiefs’ hopes of a championship run hinge entirely on their franchise quarterback making a full recovery.